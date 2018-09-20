The rookie does not consider National University's first loss a major setback

Published 10:28 AM, September 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Just two games into his UAAP collegiate career, star rookie Dave Ildefonso continues to lead National University.

Although the Bulldogs fell short this time against last season’s finalist De La Salle University, Ildefonso again topscored with 16 points while grabbing 4 boards and dishing out 3 assists.

"We proved naman na kaya naming makipagcompete sa one of the best. Siguro, nagka-meltdown lang nang kaunti," said Ildefonso.

(We proved that we can compete with one of the best. Maybe we just had a bit of a meltdown.)

NU kept pace with La Salle all game, but failed to capitalize on their chances in the final stretch as a series of miscues paved the way for La Salle’s Justine Baltazar to knock in the deciding jumper and Andrei Caracut to pad the lead with a pair of freebies.

Ildefonso thinks he could have done more for the Bulldogs, who yielded their advantage as the Green Archers staged a third-quarter surge.

"Na-guilty ako sa parang selfish na paglalaro ko minsan. I just wanted to help the team. Siguro minsan nag-backfire," said Ildenfonso.

(I feel guilty because I play selfishly sometimes. I just wanted to help the team. Maybe sometimes, it just backfires.)

But Ildefonso promises that the team will learn from its inconsistencies, especially now that they’re up against defending champion Ateneo next on Saturday, September 22, 4pm at the Araneta Colisuem.

“[The loss] doesn't show who we are. It doesn't show what we're capable of," said Ildefonso. – Rappler.com