Homegrown high school star John Lloyd Clemente records a career-high 15 points off the bench

Published 5:47 PM, October 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Not much is going right for the National U Bulldogs.

Apart from super rookie Dave Ildefonso performing as advertised, the team has been in disarray and has skidded down to 4 straight losses, tying UST and UE at the bottom with identical 1-4 records.

Luckily for the upstart Bulldogs, they may have just another breakout rookie in their midst to lift them up from the cellar.

Enter homegrown high school star John Lloyd Clemente, who just recorded a career-high 15 points off the bench in their close 68-73 loss to the FEU Tamaraws on Wednesday, October 3.

Apart from his 15 points, the former UAAP juniors champion and Mythical Five member from the NU Bullpups drained 3-of-9 (33%) threes, grabbed 5 rebounds and dished 4 assists. Prior to this game, Clemente averaged 6.8 points, 3.8 boards and 1.5 dimes on an ice-cold 23.8% clip in almost 23 minutes a game.

Ildefonso gave glowing reviews of his juniors foe-turned-friend despite the blown game.

“All credit goes to him. He did a good job. ‘Yun ‘yung silver lining this game,” he said. “We might have lost, but at least we were able to get John Lloyd going. Sana madala niya ‘yung performance ngayon sa mga future games namin.” (Hopefully he’ll be able to bring his level of performance today to our future games.)

While Clemente was pleased with his individual accolade, it didn’t matter to him that much given how the game turned out.

“For me, the other game talo kami kasi na-feel nila absence ko. ‘Di rin ako nakatulong sa team nung ibang games,” said the 6-foot-3 swingman.

“Pero ngayon ginawa ko naman ‘yung game ko, naging maayos. Pero talo pa rin. Para sa’kin, ‘di ako masaya kasi maganda nga game ko, pero talo kami.”

(For me, we lost the last game because they felt my absence. I also wasn’t able to help the team out in the other games. But today, I was able to get it going. Still, a loss is a loss. For me, I’m not happy with my good game because we still lost.)

Like Ildefonso, Clemente is also hoping that his cold spell has ended.

“Starting ngayon, malaki na maitutulong ko,” he said. “Ayoko na matalo kaya talagang pagbubutihin ko na every game.”

(Starting today, I will have a better contribution. I don’t want to lose anymore so I will really step it up every game.)

For the veteran Jarin, meanwhile, he’s just picking the positives from the negatives amid their bad run.

“Of course we should always be happy when your boys give the effort. You never coach effort,” he said.

“You’re happy with the effort, but you’re disappointed with the results. It’s like that not only for me but for all of the coaches. You’re disappointed every time you lose. But you always look ahead. You can’t go back. You just learn from the setback and hopefully the next ones, the result will be different.”

NU still has a chance to finish the first round at a manageable 3-4 slate. Clemente will surely want to be a part of that run. – Rappler.com