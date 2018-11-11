The future is bright for NU rookie John Lloyd Clemente, who hit a season-high 38 points against FEU

Published 4:02 PM, November 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It may be another loss for National University (NU), but the Bulldogs found a bright spot as rookie John Lloyd Clemente played a career game by erupting for the most points scored this season.

Clemente had a 21-point outburst in the 3rd quarter alone before finishing with 38 points after going 14-of-25 from the field.

The feat eclipsed the 36-point mark set by University of the East's Alvin Pasaol this season and it also wound up as the highest score tallied by an NU player since Ray Parks' 35 points in 2012.

The homegrown rookie said he was fired up against Far Eastern University on Sunday, November 11 as NU consultant and former Bulldog Jeff Napa issued him a challenge.

"Last game kasi first half, naka-limang [three-pointers] na ako kaya sabi ko kay coach Jeff, bbreak-in ko 'yung record mo. Wala, di ko na-break. Tapos ngayon, di ko rin na-break. Iyon talaga yung target ko sana kaso wala 'di ko magawa eh," explained Clemente.

"Four years pa, kaya pa yan."

(In the first half of the last game [against La Salle], I was able to hit 5 three-pointers that's why I told coach Jeff that I would break his record. But I didn't get to break it then. Now, I wasn't able to break it too. That's really my target but I couldn't do it. I still have 4 more years so it's still possible.)

Back in 2002, Napa had a 43-point outburst which then set the UAAP record for most points scored in a game.



Pasaol had since shattered Napa's record when he exploded for 49 points against La Salle in the first round in 2017.

"Wala, 'di niya naman na-beat yung record ko kaya huwag niyo na interview-hin iyan (Clemente)," quipped Napa to reporters after the game.

(Clemente didn't beat my record, so you don't have to interview him.)

Clemente made sure to thank his teammates for helping him reach the feat by keeping him open as they also noticed his hot shooting form.

"Actually start of the game pa lang, naramdaman ko na mainit na ako. Kaya iyon. Tapos simula ng 2nd half, parang di na ako nagmimintis. Nagulat na nga lang ako, lahat ng tira pumapasok," said Clemente.



(Actually at the start of the game, I felt that I was already shooting hot. Then at the start of the second half, I wasn't missing so I was just surprised that all my shots were going in.)

Clemente, though, hopes to flash the same fine form to help NU close out a lackluster season with a win over the University of the East Red Warriors on Sunday, November 18. – Rappler.com