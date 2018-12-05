National University completes another perfect season in UAAP women's basketball to stay unbeaten in a record 80 games in 5 years

Published 1:17 PM, December 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – National University remains invincible in UAAP women's basketball.

In another perfect campaign, the NU Lady Bulldogs overpowered the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, 67-61, to capture their fifth straight championship in Game 2 of the Season 81 Finals on Wednesday, December 5, at the Araneta Coliseum.

The incredible run extended the Lady Bulldogs' record winning streak of 80 straight games in 5 seasons.

"Right from when nagtraining kami last year, sobrang lahat nagbunga, lahat ng sacrifices namin na sobrang sarap na. I’m on a Cloud 9, 80-0, sabi nga ni coach ‘Amazing’," said Jack Animam.



(Right from when we trained last year, everything bore fruit, all our sacrifices feel so good. I'm on a Cloud 0, 80-0, coach did say that the feeling is 'amazing'.)

Rhena Itesi lifted the Lady Bulldogs in the second half to finish with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Animam – the team’s lone Mythical 5 member – bagged the Finals MVP award after also racking up a double-double of 15 points and 21 boards.

Tied at 16-all in the opening period, the Lady Bulldogs immediately pulled away to a 41-25 advantage by halftime

The Lady Tamaraws managed to stage a late rally as they waxed hot from beyond the arc, but the Lady Bulldogs’ big lead proved too much to overcome. – Rappler.com