Published 5:24 PM, December 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning UAAP men's volleyball champion National University Bulldogs stunned titleholders Thailand, 30-28, 25-23, 25-19, as they represented the Philippines in the curtain-raiser of the 19th ASEAN University Games volleyball tournament in Naypyitaw, Myanmar Monday, December 10.

The shock Pool A win virtually sealed the Filipinos' spot in the semifinals of the 5-day event.

The Philippines will play Malaysia in the final day of pool action Wednesday, December 12, with the Filipinos eyeing to clinch the No. 1 ranking in their group.

The Thais ended up with an even 1-1 record following a 25-14, 25-12, 25-21 conquest of the Malaysians on Tuesday, December 11.

The 6 teams were divided into two pools in the round-robin preliminaries. Only the top two teams from each group in the preliminaries will advance to the cross semis that will see the Pool A winner take on the Pool B second placers and the No. 1 team in Pool B facing Pool A runner-up.

Pool B comprises of Singapore, Indonesia and host Myanmar, and the Burmese swept the Indonesians, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19, in their opener.

The semifinals is set Thursday, December 13, while the medal matches will be played on Friday.

Volleyball is one of the 17 sports disciplines being contested in the ASEAN University Games which will last until Friday.

Two years ago in Singapore, Ateneo’s women’s and men’s volleyball teams clinched bronze medals. – Rappler.com