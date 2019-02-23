The former UAAP juniors three-time best setter is diagnosed with high-grade ACL

MANILA, Philippines – National University's rookie setter Joyme Cagande is likely out for the season due to a high-grade ACL tear.

Head coach Norman Miguel confirmed the injury report by Spin.ph's Lance Agcaolli on Saturday, February 23 that Cagande's ACL injury on her left knee included a bone contusion and knee joint effusion.

The medics are just waiting for the swelling to subside before they can diagnose whether it's a partial or full ACL tear.

The former UAAP juniors three-time best setter's injury further depletes the NU's short lineup to 10 women.

The Lady Bulldog's utility spiker Joni Chavez will fill in Cagande's role as the team's setter.

Cagande picked up the injury in the third set of NU's opening game against Far Eastern University last Saturday, February 16.

Teammate Risa Sato – who is ineligible this season due to academic reasons – carried the injured rookie back to the dugout. Cagande never returned to the match after making 15 excellent sets.

After taking the first set from FEU, the Lady Bulldogs eventually dropped the match without Cagande's playmaking abilities. – Rappler.com