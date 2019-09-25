MANILA, Philippines – They say it’s better to be lucky than good, but the NU Pep Squad went ahead and became both.

In the first-ever public UAAP Cheerdance Competition order lottery, the defending champions drew lucky number 8 to clinch the prime finale spot in the blockbuster UAAP Season 82 event slated Sunday, November 17, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“I know that the upcoming competition is going to be exciting and I think everyone prepared well,” said NU head coach Ghicka Bernabe, whose wards reclaimed the crown last year with a flawless Mexican Day of the Dead-themed performance.

“Sana lahat ng effort ng mga bata at mga coaches maging worth it pagdating ng competition.”

(Hopefully, all the efforts of the kids and coaches become worth it when the competition comes.)

While NU is set to close out the show, the DLSU Animo Squad’s season hosting of the CDC did not do them any favors as they got the 1st spot.

The UE Pep Squad drew 2nd, while 20-time podium finisher and eight-time gold medalist UP Pep Squad got 3rd.

Last season’s 1st runner-up FEU Cheering Squad is set to perform 5th, right after the Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion.

Adamson Pep Squad, the 2nd runner-up last year, drew 6th, while the 17-time podium finisher and eight-time gold medalist UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe drew 7th place.

All pep squad coaches also wished safety for one another and hoped for an entertaining event.

Official order of performance:

1. DLSU Animo Squad

2. UE Pep Squad

3. UP Pep Squad

4. Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion

5. FEU Cheering Squad

6. Adamson Pep Squad

7. UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe

8. NU Pep Squad

