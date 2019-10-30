MANILA, Philippines – The NU Bulldogs finished yet another forgettable campaign in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament.

After going 4-10 in the previous year, the young guns from Sampaloc plummeted to a decade-worst 2-12 record this time, with both wins coming at the expense of the contending FEU Tamaraws.

The woeful run had head coach Jamike Jarin feeling like he has done what he could with the program.

“I've been going for 21 straight years. Maybe it's time for me to step back a little,” he said after his squad absorbed one last heartbreak at the hands of 7th-ranked UE Red Warriors.

“As of the moment, I'm not coaching anymore and I feel like, personally the 3 years was enough to offer.”

After leaving the San Beda Red Lions for NU straight off an NCAA championship in 2016, Jarin led the duo of Jayjay Alejandro and Matt Salem to a 5-9 finish in Season 80.

That would turn out to be his best season in the UAAP as his squad continuously regressed just as Dave Ildefonso rose to stardom.

Despite a rough 3 years, Jarin has nothing but praise for the Bulldogs players and management who stuck with him through hard times.

“I have nothing else to say about the management, the school body, administration, everything about the game, they've given all their support, I really feel,” he said. “I take all the blame.”

“Well there's nobody to be blamed, of course, just me,” he continued. “I’m the head coach of this program for the past 3 years, not making any excuses. “It wasn't a fruitful life. It was promising on the first and second year.”

“Because we had so many players come in, it was a totally new lineup last year but it was just unfortunate that this year we just couldn't get it together after too many close games.”

As of now, it would seem that coaching won’t be on the mind of Jarin for quite some time, or if he would ever think about it again.

“Well, the next thing to do right now is a trick-or-treat right? Happy Halloween.” – Rappler.com