The University of the East Red Warriors' top scorer laments his teammates' lack of aggressiveness

Published 8:46 PM, September 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – University of East (UE) is the lone UAAP team still searching for a win, so scoring leader Alvin Pasaol wants to shake things up.

"Kailangan more aggressive din sila (they need to be aggressive)," the third-year player said of his teammates.

"Kailangan mo, inspired basketball, kailangan mo puso eh. Hindi ka pwedeng pagpunta mo ng court, wala ka lang gagawin. (You need to play inspired basketball, you need heart. You can't just enter the court and not do anything.)

The Red Warriors lost their first two games to University of the Philippines and the Adamson Soaring Falcons in blowout fashion.

It is a tough task climbing from the bottom of the standings, but Pasaol believes in the capabilities of his teammates.

"Sila lahat, kailangan nila dalhin nila 'yung A-game, dalhin nila yung gigil nila sa court," added Pasaol, who unloaded 36 of UE's 76 points in the game against Adamson on Wednesday, September 19.

The Red Warriors are still adjusting to the system of new head coach Joe Silva, who led the Ateneo Blue Eaglets to the Season 80 juniors championship before taking the post left by Derrick Pumaren.

But for Pasaol, the Warriors had a chance to cook up a win had they stayed disciplined against Adamson.

"Kasi kapag sumunod kami [kay coach] okay naman ang ginagawa namin. Second quarter lamang pa nga kami, kasi sumunod kami. Noong third quarter, siguro nag-lapses lang, parang nag-iba na ng tempo," said the sharpshooter.



(When we followed coach, we did okay. In the second quarter, we even got the lead because we followed the system. In the third quarter, I guess there were lapses that's why the tempo changed.)

The Red Warriors will face last season's runner-up De La Salle University Green Archers – who are coming fresh off their first triumph – on Sunday, September 23, 4 pm at the Filoil Flying V Centre. – Rappler.com