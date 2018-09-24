The new UE head coach accepts the daunting challenge of turning the Red Warriors' fortunes around

Published 5:15 PM, September 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After a successful coaching career in the juniors division, Joe Silva is now in unfamiliar territory. But he did expect the challenges that would come when he accepted the head coaching post of the rebuilding University of East (UE) Red Warriors.

"Hindi naman porke natatalo kami ngayon, nagre-reflect sa coaching prowess ko. Sabi ko, trust the process lang. They put me here for a reason, to rebuild this program," said Silva.

(Just because we're losing now doesn't mean that it reflects on my coaching prowess. I just say trust the process. They put me here for a reason and that is to rebuild this program.)

The Red Warriors skidded to a 0-3 record after losing to the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers on Sunday, Sepetmber 23.

But the UAAP juniors champion coach believes that the Red Warriors' time to climb up the rankings will eventually come.

"Coming into this job, coming into UE, I really knew what I was going into. Talagang, lack of personnel, wala pa kaming foreign student-athlete. I take it as a challenge naman," shared Silva.



(There is really a lack of personnel, we don't even have a foreign student-athlete. I take it as a challenge anyway.)

Silva led the Ateneo Blue Eaglets to two UAAP juniors titles – the second one in Season 80 with a squad bannered by now blue-chip collegiate recruits SJ Belangel, Dave Ildefonso and Joaqui Manuel.

As Silva and the rest of the Red Warriors continue to adjust, the rookie collegiate coach hopes that the trials they face this year will bear fruit in the next games and in the future seasons.

"As long as we'lll be able to build the foundation, and we put several pieces in, next year I guess we can contend already." – Rappler.com