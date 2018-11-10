The University of the East stalwart continues to flash his MVP form as he shatters another UAAP record

MANILA, Philippines – Alvin Pasaol made history once again in the UAAP as he posted the league's highest scoring average for a local player.

But it's a feat the University of the East hotshot didn't expect since he eclipsed the record of one of the league's all time best scorers – 2014 UAAP MVP and Gilas standout Terrence Romeo.

"Na-surprise din ako na malalampasan ko si Terrence (Romeo) pero credit din sa teammates ko na sobrang tiwala nila sa akin na kaya kong umiskor [at sa] both ends na gagawin ko [ang lahat] sa depensa, opensa," said Pasaol.

(I was surprised that I surpassed Terrence Romeo, but I credit my teammates that they trust me to score and I would do everything at both ends, offensively and defensively.)

Romeo held the record of 22.2 points per game which he set in Season 76, and Pasaol needed at least 15 points in the game against the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Saturday, November 10 to eclipse the former Far Eastern University Tamaraw star's output.

Pasaol broke the record at the 5:58 mark of the 3rd quarter when he hit a triple to get the Red Warriors within one, 49-50.

Even though the Red Warriors absorbed another loss, Pasaol finished the game with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds.

But it isn't the first time the Davao native made history in the UAAP.

In Season 80, Pasaol exploded for 49 points against the La Salle Green Archers in the first round that surpassed the 43-point outburst of former NU Bulldog and current Letran head coach Jeff Napa in 2002.

Even though UE is out of Final Four contention, Pasaol said he wanted to sustain his competitive form since it's just his way of having fun with his teammates until the end of their season.

"Sobra lang saya namin na magkakasama kami," said Pasaol. "Baka siguro next year hindi na kami magkakasama pero ine-enjoy na lang namin ang samahan namin as a family."

(We're just really happy to be with each other. Maybe next year we're not going to be together anymore so we're just enjoying being together as a family.)

Although the Red Warriors failed to play spoiler against the Falcons, they haven't given up on their bid to finish the season strong.

UE and fellow cellar-dweller National University will wrap up their campaigns on Sunday, November 18.

"Kahit na eliminated na kami, nasa isip namin na kaya pa rin namin. Push namin yung sarili namin na manalo pa rin kami in our last game para memorable din naman manalo kami," said Pasaol.

(Even though we're already eliminated, we still think that we can still do it. We're going to push ourselves to win our last game so that it's still going to be memorable for us if we win.) – Rappler.com