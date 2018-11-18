'Right now, you saw how complete a player he is,' UE coach Joe Silva says of his record-breaking star Alvin Pasaol

Published 6:00 PM, November 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Nothing is final yet, but it seems that UE superstar Alvin Pasaol has played his final game in the UAAP.

After finishing with 20 points, 14 rebounds and 4 steals in the Red Warriors’ 71-79 loss against the NU Bulldogs, the burly 6-foot-3 forward couldn’t help but let his emotions go.

Alvin Pasaol, who tweeted out "One Last Dance" hours earlier, breaks into tears as UE sang their alma mater hymn for the last time this season. @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/3iV5W7oCR9 — JR Isaga (@JRnalistic) November 18, 2018

Prior to the game, the Season 80 Mythical Five selection tweeted out hints that he could be moving on to a new chapter.

One last dance — alvinpasaol (@wisha112) November 18, 2018

Regardless of his next move, first-year UE head coach Joe Silva has already given out his endorsement for his ward.

“He deserves to be a first-round draft pick if ever he goes to the [PBA] draft this year,” said Silva after the game. “Right now, you saw how complete a player he is. He can rebound, he can pass the ball, he’s a known scorer, but the good thing about him is, he was able to do all that because he trimmed down. Last year, medyo kina-cramps sya sa dulo, parang pagod na sya. Ngayon kita mo, he was light on his feet. Kaya niyang gawin yung mga ginagawa niya.”

(Last year, he cramped up a bit at the end of games and was tired. Now, as you can see, he was light on his feet. He could do what he was capable of doing.)

Pasaol remained mum on his plans heading into the December 3 draft deadline for locals, but gave his thanks anyway to everyone who has been with him in the collegiate level.

“Ayun nga, baka last year ko na to,” he said. “Nagpapasalamat din ako sa lahat parati. Sobrang taas ng expectation nila sa akin. Binigay ko rin yung 100% na tiwala ko sa kanila.”

(It might be my last year. I’m always thankful to everyone. They had high expectations for me and I gave my 100% trust to them in return.)

If ever this is it for Pasaol, despite a 1-13 team record, he finishes his final season with a 24.4 points per game average, the highest scoring norm for a local since official stats were tallied in 2003. He also holds a personal scoring record of 49 points, which he got last season in a loss against La Salle.

Win or lose, Pasaol embodied the true “Red Warrior” spirit, and that’s exactly what he wants to be remembered for.

“Siguro iiwan ko sa UE yung lumalaban lang,” he said. “Kahit natalo man kami, pero andun pa rin yung puso. Lumaban kami ng teammates ko.”

(Maybe what I’m leaving with UE is my fighting spirit. Even in losses, our heart was still there. My teammates and I fought hard.)

“Sobrang parang rollercoaster yung nangyari sa amin,” he continued. “Di naman namin expected na ganito mangyayari sa amin pero sobrang happy ako na kasama ko yung teammates ko. Wala namang pagsisisi kung eto na yung last game ko. Wala namang pagsisisi sa naging performance namin. Lumaban naman kami. Andun naman kami.”

(It’s like a rollercoaster ride with what happened to us. We didn’t expect that this is what would happen to us but I’m happy that I’m with my teammates. I don’t have regrets if this is my last game and I don’t regret our performance this season. We all fought. We were always there.) – Rappler.com