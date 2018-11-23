The high-scoring forward will play his fourth and final year in the UAAP

Published 2:15 PM, November 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Alvin Pasaol won't be headed to the PBA, for now, at least.

The high-scoring forward will play his fourth and final year for the University of the East Red Warriors in the UAAP instead of joining the upcoming PBA draft.

"I will stay [with] UE," he said in an interview with CNN's Sports Desk.

Pasaol had entertained the idea of foregoing his final UAAP playing year and jump to the professional ranks.

But his PBA career would have to wait for now.

"Siguro kailangan ko pa ng more experience pa siguro kumbaga. Siyempre pagdating sa PBA, mahirap na malalaki 'yung kalaban mo kaya kailangan mo siguro magdomina muna sa UAAP," he added.



(I guess I still need more experience. In the PBA, it will be hard because there will be bigger opponents so I need to dominate more in the UAAP.)

Pasaol, who earned a Mythical Five selection, was one of the few bright spots in UE's Season 81 campaign that saw the team finish with a poor 1-13 record.

The burly UE star set a record season average of 24.4 points – the highest scoring average set by a local since former FEU star Terrence Romeo normed 22.2 points in Season 76 – to go with 11.0 rebounds. – Rappler.com