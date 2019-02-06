Will the UE Lady Warriors surprise the competition this season?

Published 6:36 PM, February 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It has always been their battle cry, but the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors are now determined to prove that they're no longer the pushovers of UAAP volleyball.

The Recto-based squad enters the season with a veteran squad that managed to clinch a bronze medal in the 2018 Philippine Superliga Collegiate Grand Slam.

Star libero Kath Arado – who bagged Season 80's Best Receiver and Best Digger awards – returns to the team for her fifth and final year to anchor the Lady Warriors' newfound strength – floor defense.

But even with the graduation of topscorer Shaya Adorador, the Lady Warriors can now choose their attacking options from Me-an Mendrez, Judith Abil and Seth Rodriguez.

Former assistant coach Karl Dimaculangan will also debut as head coach of the Recto-based squad, while lone rookie Jasckin Babol tipped to be next in line to Arado.

As the preseason developments looked positive, the Lady Warriors certainly look to surprise the competition. – Rappler.com