Published 4:56 PM, March 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors came back with a vengeance and stunned the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs for their second win in the UAAP Season 81 women's volleyball tournament.

But it was thanks to a renewed mentality that fueled their impressive performance in the second-round opener.

"Kasi parang noong first round, bumaba yung morale namin, so nag-usap-usap kami na parang panibago na naman ito. So back to zero, huwag na nating isipin yung first round. Kumuha tayo ng momentum sa first game natin sa second round, which is nanalo kami," stressed Mean Mendrez, who notched a game-high 19 points.

(Our morale went down in the first round so we talked to each other to get momentum at the start of the second round and forget about the results of the previous round.)

Judith Abil had another scintillating triple-double performance as she posted 29 excellent digs, 21 successful receptions, and chipped in 13 points to secure the win.

The graduating outside hitter said that they wanted to start the second round on a high note and gain confidence for their upcoming matches.

"As a senior, gusto namin na may maiwan kami sa UE na maganda po," said Abil.

(We really needed to win to give the graduating seniors a good send-off.)

At the end of the first round, UE head coach Karl Dimaculangan said he wanted his team to record 2 to 3 wins in their next 7 games, so at least, they could surpass last year's record.

His goal is not that far-fetched as the Lady Warriors are now just one win away from surpassing former head coach Francis Vicente's 2-45 record and interim head coach Rod Roque's 2-7 win-loss slate last season.

Just like Abil, Dimaculangan wants his team to dedicate the games to their graduating players.

"Kailangang-kailangan namin yung panalo talaga kasi sayang naman lalo na for the graduating players. Six or 7 kasi sila na graduating," said Dimaculangan after the game.

The young mentor then added, "Kung ‘di man kami aabot sa Final Four, ilaban lang siguro namin yung rank namin na hindi naman kami lagi na No.8 for ilang years na.”

(Even if we don’t make it in the Final Four, we want to keep on fighting and avoid landing at the bottom of the standings.) – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com