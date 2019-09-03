SURPRISE EXIT. Just weeks before his resignation, a confident Joe Silva says the Warriors may overachieve this season. Photo by Michael Gatpandan/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – University of the East head coach Joe Silva has left the Red Warriors’ den just a day before the start of the UAAP Season 82, a source who requested anonymity confirmed to Rappler Sports on Tuesday, September 3.

Bong Tan, the son of school owner Lucio Tan, is set to replace the former UAAP juniors champion coach who amassed a dismal 1-13 record last year in his seniors division debut.

The development came as a surprise, to say the least, for the revamped Red Warriors, who are set to field a trio of experienced talents in Senegalese big man Adama Diakhite, two-time CESAFI MVP Rey Suerte and former JRU Heavy Bombers leading scorer Jed Mendoza.

Prior to his resignation, Silva heaped praises on his squad and believed they're on the cusp of a Final Four return.

“We want this team to fight,” he said. “We want this team to be the best they can be. We want this team to overachieve. We want this team to work hard.”

“And at the end of the day, results will follow so that’s what we want,” added Silva, who mentored the Ateneo Blue Eaglets before joining the Warriors

“So we want this team to really embrace everything and go get those wins.”

However, as it now turns out, Silva will no longer be a part of that future.

Now fielding Diakhite, Suerte, Mendoza, captain Philip Manalang and steady prospect Harvey Pagsanjan, the new-look Red Warriors will start off the new season against the UST Growling Tigers on Wednesday, September 4, at 10:30 am at the Araneta Coliseum. – Rappler.com