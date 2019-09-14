MANILA, Philippines – Rey Suerte just proved that he deserves to be in the UAAP as he led the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors over traditional powerhouse La Salle.

Although the 2018 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc (CESAFI) MVP can only play for one season, he already has dreams of imparting his knowledge to his teammates as the Warriors try to shake off the cellar-dweller tag.

"Gusto kong matulungan pa yung mga bata sa team namin para in the future madala nila yung team na ito sa other seasons," said Suerte, who's determined to lead UE to another win.

(I want to help the kids on our team so they'll carry those lessons into the future seasons.)

The former University of Visayas Green Lancer not only knocked in two clutch triples over the Green Archers in the last 15.4 seconds of the game, but he also set a season-high 31 points in just his fourth game in the UAAP.

It's not the first time, though, that Suerte came up with lucky clutch shots as the scintillating performance was actually reminiscent of his CESAFI days.

"Last year, birthday ko pa yun, naka-shoot ako ng dalawang three-points with just seconds to play," shared Suerte, who led the Green Lancers to a three-peat title last year.

(Last year on my birthday, I was able to shoot two three-pointers with just seconds to play.)

For Suerte, the UAAP is no different from the other leagues he has played in, so he hopes to kickstart UE's winning culture as the Red Warriors just barged into the win column after 4 games.

"Parehong basketball naman iyon pero mas naeexpose ang player dito. 'Yung teams naman doon (CESAFI) malalakas din," added Suerte.

(It's just basketball, but players here just have more exposure. The teams back in CESAFI are also strong.)

The Red Warriors are slated to face UAAP Season 81 finalist University of the Philippines on Saturday, September 21, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. – Rappler.com