MANILA, Philippines – Former National University (NU) Bulldogs head coach Jamike Jarin made a return to the sidelines as he joined the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors as an assistant coach.

Jarin, who took a step back from coaching after recording NU's worst season in a decade, decided to join newly-appointed Red Warriors head coach Jack Santiago's coaching staff.

"I'm helping out coach Jack," Jarin told Rappler on Monday, February 10.

Santiago, who was granted his first head coaching job in his 20 years in the UAAP, believes that Jarin's experience will be of great help to both him and his team in the upcoming Season 83.

"Sa akin kasi, kung sino can help the team, may mabibigay sa akin na tulong, why not? It’s an addition and to think that he’s a veteran coach also," said Santiago.

(For me, as long as a person can help the team and myself, why not? It's an addition and to think that he's a veteran coach also.)

The partnership between Jarin and Santiago came as a surprise as the two coaches have always been seen on the opposite ends of the court.

After his playing career in the PBA, Santiago became five-time UAAP champion coach Franz Pumaren's trusted deputy all the way up to when the tandem coached the Adamson Falcons since 2016.

Jarin, on the other hand, was the head coach of the Ateneo Blue Eaglets and was part of the coaching staff on Norman Black, who led the Ateneo Blue Eagles to a five-peat title romp.

After leading San Beda to a championship in 2016, Jarin was appointed to be the head coach of the NU Bulldogs.

"Technically hindi kami isang group so when I called him, nagulat siya na kinonsider ko siya," added Santiago.

(Technically, we're not part of the same group, so when I called him, he was surprised that I considered him.)

Both Santiago and Jarin are faced with the task of rebuilding the UE Red Warriors squad that finished 4-10 in Season 82 behind one-and-done player Rey Suerte.

Even with the recommitment of foreign student athlete Alex Diakihite, Santiago and his staff will still continue to be on their toes in recruiting players who can beef up the UE roster in Season 83. – Rappler.com