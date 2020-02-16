MANILA, Philippines – The University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors are not giving up without a fight this UAAP Season 82.

Despite the graduation of key players Kath Arado and Laiza Bendong, the rookie-laden Lady Warriors expect everyone to step up and fulfill their roles in what's expected to be another gritty women's volleyball competition.

Under the leadership of veterans Mean Mendrez and Seth Rodriguez, the Lady Warriors believe in the importance of instilling a fighting culture in their bid to climb out of the cellar.

The Lady Warriors also reveal how their head coach Karl Dimaculangan plays a big part in motivating them to train and believe they're ready for a turnaround this season. – Rappler.com