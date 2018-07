The Gilas cadet will suit up for the Maroons in Season 82

Published 11:42 AM, July 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas cadet Kobe Paras will now don the colors of State U as he decided to join the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons.

Paras will serve a one-year residency after transferring from Cal State Northridge. He will suit up in UAAP Season 82 along with Gilas teammate Ricci Rivero.

Paras follows the footsteps of his father, Benjie Paras, who helped lead the Fighting Maroons to their only championship in 1986. – Rappler.com