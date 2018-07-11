The son of former PBA superstar Benjie Paras says he did not join UP just to follow the footsteps of his father

Published 2:32 PM, July 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It took 3 months for Kobe Paras to make up his mind. But after deciding to join the University of the Philippines (UP) Figthing Maroons, the young hotshot said he plans to "create his own wave" and not just follow the footsteps of his famous father.

His parent, former PBA superstar Benjie Paras, powered the Maroons to their only UAAP men's basketball championship in 1986.

But the younger Paras said he's more focused on his next challenge: being a student-athlete in the state university.

"I look forward to the challenge of helping make the Fighting Maroons a better basketball team, and the challenge of helping myself become a better student," said Paras.

I’m not here to chase any ghost.

I’m here to enjoy my life and create my own wave. — Kobe Lorenzo Forster Paras (@_kokoparas) July 11, 2018

The 20-year-old Paras, who transfered from Cal State Northridge, will serve a one-year residency. He will officially suit up in Season 82 together with Gilas Cadet Ricci Rivero.

Both cadets will reinforce a talented roster bannered by the Gomez de Liano brothers, Will Gozum, Bright Akhuetie, and a number of blue chip recruits.

"The attraction of UP is not just its basketball program, which just gets better each year, but the world-class education it is known for," added Paras after the announcement of his transfer on Wednesday, July 11.

UP head coach Bo Perasol said recruiting Paras bodes well for the team, but the Maroons have a lot of work ahead.

"Talent is talent, and we are fortunate to have a talent like Kobe on board," said Perasol. "Winning, as experience has shown us, takes more than talent. We have to get everyone on the same page and to play the right way, and that is what we will be working on in the months to come."

The Fighting Maroons will travel to Europe for the first time where they will hold training camps in Serbia and Croatia. Paras, though, will not join the team due to family matters.

While serving their residency period, Paras and Rivero will don the country's colors in the 2018 Asian Games.

– Rappler.com