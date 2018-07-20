State U coach Bo Perasol expects the Maroons to be tested hard in the two-week Novi Sad training

Published 11:30 PM, July 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines men's basketball team leaves for Serbia on Saturday, July 21, to start training with professional European basketball teams in Nova Sad, with the hopes that the two-week camp will boost the Maroons' UAAP campaign.

With less than two months to go before Season 81 tips off, the Maroons head into the final stretch of their preparations highlighted by the Novi Sad stint where the players will undergo intensive training drills and sessions with players from different Serbian ball clubs.

UP head coach Bo Perasol expects the team to be shown no mercy by their Serbian counterparts in their tune-up games.

“They just said that we’d be blown out by 50 points, but that’s okay, for as long as the competition is very good,” Perasol said in a recent interview. “We try to execute what we practice in a harsh condition, and that harsh condition is a very strong team. They understand that whether they win or they lose, it doesn’t matter for as long as they can compete with these teams.”

Before their departure, the Maroons were feted to a sendoff lunch hosted by UP supporters led by JJ Atencio – the chairman and CEO of Januarius Holdings, Inc. who also supported the team's Las Vegas training last year – and the NowheretogobutUP Foundation (NTGBUP), a volunteer group of UP alumni supporting UP’s varsity programs

Perasol hopes the Maroons, who are vying to end a decade-long Final 4 drought, will be back by August nearly in game shape.

“I think right now, we’re in about 60% [ready],” he said. “So we need to go into the 90s after that [European camp]. At least, we have one month more to go before the [UAAP] opening after the Serbian training camp.” – Rappler.com