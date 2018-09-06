The Nowhere To Go But UP Foundation releases a nifty video that encourages Pinoys to speak up

Published 7:14 PM, September 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Even before the UAAP Season 81 has tipped off, the drummers of the UP Pep Squad have already started to make some noise.

Using a new UAAP drum rule – which has recently been revised – as a launching point, the Nowhere To Go But UP (NTGBUP) Foundation posted a video encouraging people to speak up on current issues. The video has since gained traction, garnering over 98,000 views as of writing.

“This time around, we veered away from the usual hype videos to kick off the UAAP season,” Victor Reyes, one of the video’s directors, explained on a Facebook post.

“An exchange of text messages last Thursday with our director Joyce Torrecampo set the wheels in motion. We wanted to communicate something more relevant and urgent. With the UAAP drummers’ plight as a handle, the message to speak up for your rights and principles was hatched.”

“Many issues hound our student athletes, especially those that are hidden from public scrutiny,” he continued. "Keeping silent will not solve them. Take a stand.”

Indeed, students took a stand, at least in the initially proposed UAAP drum rule, which limits cheering squads to two bass drums and one snare drum in game venues – down from the usual five basses and two snares.

Fans of the member universities took to social media to support the drummers and protest the new rule.

The University Student Council is one with the UAAP Drummers, especially our UE Red Drummers, in their fight against the movement to minimize the drummers present during games. pic.twitter.com/q1uviX8Wev — University of the East - Manila (USC) (@UEUSC) August 28, 2018

UAAP Culture is rooting for your school with so much pride and honor by shouting your loudest cheers along with the crowd, pep, and drummers. UAAP hype wont be the same if you’ll take away the excitement of every game brought by the drums and cheers. #StandWithTheUAAPDrummers — Jeff C-137 (@jeffjerardcanda) August 26, 2018

Hours before the NTGBUP Foundation posted its video, the UAAP did listen by tweaking the initial rule and allowing four basses and two snares per school in each game. Goes to show that it does pay to make noise and speak up. – Rappler.com