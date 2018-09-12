The Fighting Maroons head coach was ejected from the game after charging at the referee

Published 8:29 PM, September 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons trailed Ateneo by double digits early in the 4th quarter, frustrations got the better of UP head coach Bo Perasol.

After a foul was not called on UP big man Bright Akhuetie's poster dunk attempt, Perasol charged at the referee and the rest of the UP bench also lost their cool as a clipboard was even thrown on court.

Ateneo players flee from the UP halfcourt as Bo Perasol enters the court and a clipboard was thrown at the players! #UAAPSeason81 pic.twitter.com/UYK5LxrqY5 — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) September 12, 2018

"I think it wasn't an obvious call for me," admitted Perasol.

"First, I think it was just a [streak of fouls not being called]. I think that Bright got fouled in there, landing spot and all of that."

Perasol stood firm on his decision to defend his players as he refused to leave the court even after being forced out.

Disqualifying foul on Perasol but he’s not leaving the court! #UAAPSeason81 pic.twitter.com/Sa56RnM6Sg — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) September 12, 2018

"Probably, I don't know what were in their minds, but I just had to make sure that I am not going to stand in there and watch my team lose, because they were not calling it. We prepared hard for this," explained Perasol.

After a huddle during a timeout, that was the only time that the fatherly figure of the Fighting Maroons made his exit from the court.

Perasol makes his exit from the court! #UAAPSeason81 pic.twitter.com/Y5rPf9Hphx — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) September 12, 2018

Despite his defiant actions during the game, Perasol apologized to his team for his outburst and also commended his players for keeping their composure throughout the game even if they eventually fell to the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 79-87, on Wednesday, September 12.

"No matter what happens, I think I had to be accountable to them. No matter how bad the calls are going to be, it's going to happen," said Perasol.

"We fought hard. I think we had the right attitude going to that game, it's just that we lost this game in the end. We had lots of things that we learned, and this is going to be a learning process, coming over to the next games."

Perasol will make sure that he and the team will be able to redeem themselves in their next game against the Aldin Ayo-mentores University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers on Sunday, September 16, 4pm, at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan. – Rappler.com