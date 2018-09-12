The UAAP rules state that an ejection automatically merits a one-game suspension

Published 9:31 PM, September 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – UP Fighting Maroons coach Bo Perasol is set to serve a mandatory one-game suspension after getting disqualified in UP’s 79-87 loss against UAAP defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles on Wednesday, September 12.

However, Perasol plans to appeal the suspension, which he is set to serve in the Maroons' next game against University of Santo Tomas on Sunday, September 16.

League rules state that an ejection automatically merits "a one-game suspension to be served in the next assignment."

“I will definitely appeal if that’s the case,” Perasol said in a message to Rappler.

The usually amiable tactician lost his cool at the 6:56 mark of the 3rd quarter after UP’s Nigerian reinforcement Bright Akhuetie blew a poster dunk attempt.

Thinking there should have been a foul, Perasol charged on the court to lash out at the nearest official, which caused the disqualifying technical foul and subsequent ejection.

He later apologized to his team, but at the same time, blasted the officiating due to a 31-7 disparity in free throw attempts.

"No matter what happens, I think I had to be accountable to [my team]," said Perasol. "No matter how bad the calls are going to be, it's going to happen. We fought hard. I think we had the right attitude going to that game, it's just that we lost this game in the end. We had lots of things that we learned, and this is going to be a learning process, coming over to the next games." – Rappler.com