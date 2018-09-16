While serving his UAAP residency, the Maroons standout juggles hoops and showbiz

MANILA, Philippines – While serving residency for the UP Fighting Maroons, hotshot guard Ricci Rivero is sidestepping for now from hard screens to the big screen.

A self-confessed local movie fan, Rivero said trying out acting is a gift to his supporters who had been requesting for him to just try it out.

“I received offers for acting projects since last year pero nagbe-beg off talaga kami kasi priority talaga ang commitment sa basketball both for my former team (La Salle) and sa Gilas,” said Rivero.

(I received offers for acting projects since last year but we begged off because I was committed to basketball both for my former team La Salle and Gilas.)

But Rivero said the timing of the movie offer turned out to be perfect as he has some spare time while serving his one-year residency. The 6-foot-1 combo guard is set to see action for the Maroons in the UAAP next season.

The 20-year-old Rivero will debut in the horror movie OTLUM produced by Horseshoe Studios and directed by Joven Tan.

“This time, we said yes kasi first yung Horseshoe assured us that they’ll adjust the shooting schedule para wala po masagasaan na class and training schedule sa UP,” said Rivero.

(This time, we said yes because Horseshoe assured us that they’ll adjust the shooting schedule to avoid conflicts with my classes and training.)

The former De La Salle Green Archer said he has completed shooting in his free time.

“Nung nakita ko po [yung cast] lineup, napatanong na lang din ako na kaya ko ba talaga to,” he said. “Pero sobrang supportive po ng production and cast sa akin kaya po yung kaba ko as a first time actor naging napaka-memorable experience po para sa akin.”

(When I saw the cast lineup, I wondered if I could actually do this. But the production crew and cast were very supportive of me that they turned my jitters to a very memorable experience.)

But Rivero emphasizes that his commitment with the UP men’s basketball team remains his top priority and this new opportunity is just a quick sidestep – much like the move he is best known for. – Rappler.com