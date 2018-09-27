After a wasted 20-20 game, the prized UP recruit can't wait to get back on court against next foe La Salle

Published 9:10 AM, September 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – While some players would get dispirited at least for the night after a shock loss, UP's Bright Akhuetie is nothing but hungry to get back on court.

“Ohh, after today, wow, I just want to bounce back. Real hard. Bounce back real hard,” the soft-spoken big man said after Adamson's Sean Manganti broke the hearts of the Maroons by dropping another game-winner, 69-68, in the UAAP on Wednesday, September 26.

“We just have to keep our heads up and make sure [to win] the rest of the remaining games we have, at least the majority of the games we have,” he continued. “That's what going to get us there to the Final Four, so we have to do it.”

After a lackluster performance in his last outing due to a numb right hand, the prized UP recruit came back with a huge 20-point, 20-rebound statement game against the top-ranked Soaring Falcons.

Although all that went to waste, UP head coach Bo Perasol only expects more from his 6-foot-7 Nigerian ward.

“I think that what he showed, that was the Bright we were looking for,” he said. “He’s just going to be better. He needs to be, in order for him to be able to help us.”

On Sunday, September 30, the Maroons face the injury-plagued, but still dangerous De La Salle Green Archers at the Mall of Asia Arena. Their own big men are probably now be on high alert for another Akhuetie breakout performance.

“Actually, I'm coming back,” said the former Perpetual Help Altas center. “I actually feel better now because thanks to golf. [The team] hooked me up to a doctor who kinda helped me out. I kinda feel better now, a little better. It's a process. I kinda feel better than before.”

What’s even better than a 20-point, 20-rebound game?

Well, before San Beda point guard Robert Bolick scored 50 points this NCAA Season 94 against the Arellano Chiefs, Akhuetie held the modern-era NCAA scoring record of 44 points with the Altas.

So if Akhuetie is indeed hell-bent on returning to his old form come Sunday afternoon, then the Archers are about to brace for a world of pain. – Rappler.com