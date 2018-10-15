The shifty guard experienced body soreness and a high fever that went up to 39.5 degrees Celsius

Published 5:44 PM, October 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tests ruled out dengue as the cause of the fever of UP Fighting Maroons' star Juan Gomez de Liaño after he was admitted to the hospital Monday morning, October 15.

De Liaño experienced body soreness and a high fever that went up to 39.5 degrees Celsius a day after UP's 66-83 defeat to the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Sunday.

He scored just 5 points against the Blue Eagles – far from his average of 16.3 points, which is tied with the team's highest big man Bright Akhuetie.

"Thankfully, test results for dengue returned negative. He is currently recovering at home and his status for UP's next game is to be determined," said de Liaño's talent management in a statement.

The Fighting Maroons' have dropped back-to-back games and losing de Liaño, who also norms 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steal, would deal a huge blow to their Final 4 aspirations.

Fortunately, UP has a one-week break before facing the UE Fighting Maroons on Sunday, October 21, at the Arena in San Juan. – Rappler.com