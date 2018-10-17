The Maroons forward will sit out versus UE on Sunday

Published 2:15 PM, October 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines forward Javi Gomez de Liaño has been slapped with a one-game suspension after getting ejected in their loss against Ateneo in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, October 14.

The third-year standout got two technical fouls leading to the ejection – the first after throwing the ball at Blue Eagles center Ange Kouame, then the second after a “tripping without contact” call in the 3rd quarter.

Gomez de Liaño will serve his suspension next Sunday when the Maroons battle the University of the East Red Warriors.

With Javi ejected and his younger brother Juan going down and out with an illness, UP absorbed an 83-63 demolition against Ateneo.

The Maroons skidded to their second straight loss to sit at 6th place with a 3-5 win-loss slate.

Prior to the suspension, Javi has been averaging 9.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in just 20.1 minutes off the UP bench.

He delivered his best game just over a week ago when he dropped a career-high 19 points on top of 8 rebounds and 4 assists in the Maroons’ 89-88 escape from National University. – Rappler.com