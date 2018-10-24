The UP Maroons veteran finally finds his mark when it mattered most

Published 11:25 PM, October 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Leave it to UP to know all about a first-quarter storm.

In the UP Fighting Maroons’ crucial UAAP battle against the FEU Tamaraws, King Maroon Paul Desiderio once again became his squad’s rallying point.

After a less than desirable 1st round to kickstart his final year, the feared volume shooter finally found the mark when it mattered most, hitting a perfect 6-of-6 threes to nab a season-high 18 points in the opening quarter alone.

Even an ankle injury in the 3rd quarter couldn’t tarnish his blazing-hot night as Desiderio finished with a career-high 31 points in a 95-82 victory over the depleted Tamaraws.

No one wanted this game to happen any more than the man himself.

“Mahirap, mahirap,” he said after the game. “Kasi everyday nagshu-shooting ako, nag-eextra work ako, pero ganun talaga eh. Matagal makuha. Ngayon medyo nakukuha ko na and hopefully, magtuluy-tuloy na.”

(It’s been really difficult. Everyday I’ve been shooting and doing the extra work, but it is what it is. It’s really hard to get into a groove. Today, I’ve been getting it and hopefully, it continues.)

Prior to his scoring explosion, Desiderio has only been averaging 11.4 points a game on a 33% shooting clip. Obviously, head coach Bo Perasol noticed the shift and gave his prized ward due props.

“I have to make sure to commend Paul for his very hot start. It gave us the confidence, the feeling that we can do it,” he said. “The way he played is just the epitome of what needs to happen. Despite the odds, he just pushed through. I have to commend him for that. This is his best game so far this season.”

But more than anything, Desiderio just wanted to give his coach and his school a good lasting memory of him.

“Kumbaga, last year ko to. Di ko iiwanan si coach Bo na pangit yung ending namin,” he said. “Kumbaga lalaban kami. Dun ako kumukuha ng lakas.”

(This is my last year. I wouldn’t leave coach Bo with a bad ending. We would fight on. That’s where I draw my strength from.)

“Lagi kong iniisip na binigyan ako ni coach Bo ng chance maglaro sa UP,” he continued. “Lahat ng kumpiyansa binigay. Naisip ko nung last game namin nung halftime, naisip ko talaga na kailangan ko nang mag-step up kasi kumbaga gusto kong pagbigyan si coach Bo at ang UP community nang magandang ending ko.”

(I keep on thinking that coach Bo gave me a chance to play for UP. He gave me all the confidence. In our last game, I thought at halftime that I really have to step up because I want to give coach Bo and the UP community a great ending.)

With a 5-5 record – good enough for a share of 4th place with FEU – UP has already matched its winning total last season where they went 5-9 and missed the Final Four for the 20th straight year.

With at least 4 games left in his UAAP career, Desiderio may just have a few more stellar moments before moving on for good. – Rappler.com