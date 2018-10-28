'If you are making yourself a thorn on the side of your opponent, everybody's going to be against you,' UP coach Bo Perasol tells Adamson's Sean Manganti

Published 9:43 PM, October 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It wasn't just the Adamson Soaring Falcons who completed a sweep on the UP Fighting Maroons in UAAP Season 81.

Even Falcons captain Sean Manganti managed to pull off a sweep – of his heartbreaking antics, that is – against the Diliman-based squad.

With his growing reputation as a specialized UP assassin, the Fil-Am forward revealed that he has received a lot of hate messages from some fans for his continued assault on the Maroons’ Final Four hopes. (LOOK: Heartbreaker Sean Manganti gets bashed by UP fans again)

But UP head coach Bo Perasol has a creative way of turning the negativity into a positive thing for the Adamson star.

“Ako nga maraming bashers eh. Siya pa kaya na kalaban? Ako nga, kakampi na ako,” he joked.

(Even I get a lot of bashers. What more of him who’s an opponent? I’m already part of the team.)

“It’s all part of that. Nobody’s going to say [something] bad at you if you don’t count. But if you are making yourself a thorn on the side of your opponent, everybody's going to be against you. It’s just an example. He's a thorn. I’m a part of this and I get bashers and all."

“He has to be thankful,” added Perasol. “If nobody notices him, nobody comments about him, it means he doesn’t do anything against us. He has to be happy about that.”

Manganti silenced UP’s massive 24-2 run with a dagger triple, 77-70, in the final minute of regulation. From there, UP could no longer squeeze in more points as they fell, 72-80.

Counting from last season, that’s 3 game-winners from one player against one school.

“I think it’s his length as a wingman,” said Perasol. “We have a small backcourt. He doesn’t give any quickness if he has a small defender because he’s fast and long. He's very athletic and he can shoot from the outside."

"There are always mismatches when we go small and that’s what we are right now," he added. "In terms of size, we have a small backcourt so we need to find a way how we can match up with him.” – Rappler.com