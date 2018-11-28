Students of the University of the Philippines hold viewing parties and cheer their hearts out for the Fighting Maroons

Published 9:02 PM, November 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – #AtinTwo!

Emotions ran high in several viewing parties in the University of the Philippines system on Wednesday, November 28, as the do-or-die UAAP Final Four game between the UP Fighting Maroons and Adamson Soaring Falcons turned out to be a classic thriller.

For the first time in 32 years, the Fighting Maroons crashed into the the Finals after outlasting the Falcons, 89-87, in an overtime escape. (READ: 'Exempted no more:' Twitter explodes as U.P. reaches 2018 UAAP Finals)

The Maroons will face defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles in a best-of-three title series starting Saturday, December 1.

Here are some scenes from the viewing parties:

Students at the AS Lobby go crazy as 4th quarter game is tied to 78 with only 2 seconds left #UPFight pic.twitter.com/lHlKBL08RF — jai (@jkbalboaa) November 28, 2018

UPLB community supports team #AtinTwo! || via Derrick Ordoñez pic.twitter.com/bVJESItAlm — MovePH (@MovePH) November 28, 2018

UP Law students cheering for the UP team inside their college pic.twitter.com/ETSrV4k7y2 — Wayne Manuel (@wdmanuel) November 28, 2018

– Rappler.com