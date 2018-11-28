'Mr. Atin 'To' hits the game-clinching basket that propels the UP Fighting Maroons to the UAAP Finals for the first time in 32 years

Published 10:44 PM, November 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Paul Desiderio may have played hero many times over for the University of the Philippines, but coach Bo Perasol still didn't see this one coming.

"Walang play 'yun, nasa kanya lang talaga 'yun, makapal lang talaga mukha nito," Perasol said in jest moments after Desiderio knocked in the game-winner that propelled the Maroons past the Adamson Soaring Falcons in overtime, 89-87, for their first title berth in 32 years.

"Nakikita mo na naman na ang dami niyang mintis before that, pero alam niya na for the win, aakuin niya na."

(That wasn't even part of the play, it was all him. He's just thick-skinned. Everyone saw that he had so many misses before that, but he knows that it's for the win, so he'll own the shot.)

The game-clincher turned out to be a surprise move from Desiderio as the UP stalwart was shooting on a poor 3-of-20 clip from the field.

But at that moment, he went beyond the odds to take the tough floater over Sean Manganti with just 6.6 ticks to go.

Desiderio, who coined the team's battlecry "Atin 'to" after blurting it out in one team huddle, said he also drew confidence from the raucous UP supporters.

"[A UP alumnus told me to] never give up," the UP captain said. "Kahit anong mangyari, kahit down ka man o ano, 'wag kang susuko dahil may magandang mapupuntahan kapag hindi ka sumuko."

(Whatever happens, even if you're down or what, don't give up because what you do will lead to something good if you don't give up.)

Perasol said Desiderio – who was part of the team that had a woeful 0-14 season – has truly been the heart of the Maroons' incredible campaign.

"Siya lagi ang nagsasabi na kaya pa natin ito, 'wag tayong magduda, even with Juan (Gomez de Liaño) and nakita mo 'yung pagod na si Bright (Akhuetie). But then again, when you want to go in a place like this, this is not an easy place," said Perasol.

(He was always the one who tells us that we could still do it, that we shouldn't doubt ourselves, even with Juan Gomez de Liaño, and when he sees that Bright Akhuetie is tired. But then again, when you want to go to a place like this, this is not an easy place.)

"It wasn't an easy journey, but it's all worth it." – Rappler.com