UP big man Bright Akhuetie has been cleared from a potentially major leg injury but remains under observation

Published 7:48 PM, December 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The immediate future looks bright for the UP Fighting Maroons as Season 81 MVP Bright Akhuetie has been cleared from a potentially major leg injury.

Although the initial diagnosis pointed to a hyperextended left knee, UP head coach Bo Perasol confirmed that the Nigerian big man's MRI results came back clean.

"Bright's condition would be assessed on a day to day basis. MRI results show no major injuries though," Perasol said in a text message.

Akhuetie was not allowed to take questions from the media immediately after UP's 79-88 Game 1 loss to the Ateneo Blue Eagles as he had to be rushed to the hospital for further tests.

However, he did tweet that "he'll be back for Game 2" right after the game.

Akhuetie appeared to badly tweak his left knee after battling for position with Ateneo rookie Angelo Kouame.

Following outrage from UP fans over what initially seemed like an intentional hit, Kouame has since apologized.

Likewise, Akhuetie tweeted out that "Kouame and I are cool and we'll still play basketball."

Game 2 of the Ateneo-UP Finals series is on Wednesday, December 5, at the Araneta Coliseum.

I will say it again, I was being physical!! Kouame and I are cool and we'll still play basketball. Thank u — Bright Osagie Akhuetie (@bright_bigtinzz) December 2, 2018

– Rappler.com