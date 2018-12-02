'They do not in any way represent the values of the University,' University of the Philippines president Danilo Concepcion says of regent Spocky Farolan's post

Published 12:42 AM, December 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines (UP) president Danilo Concepcion denounced the controversial Facebook post made by Board of Regents member Frederick "Spocky" Farolan suggesting violence against the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

This was after UP lost to the defending champions in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 81 Finals.

In a statement, Concepcion said UP is disowning the regent's views and is taking his words seriously, even though Farolan claimed he made those statements in jest.

"While this regent has deleted the post and has apologized for its contents, claiming that they were made in jest, I wish to make it clear the University of the Philippines takes these statements seriously and dissociates itself from the post and from the actuations of this regent, matters which I intend to take up with the Board of Regents," wrote Concepcion on Sunday night.

"They do not in any way represent the values of the University, and the high esteem in which it holds sportsmanship, fair play, and civility in athletics as well as in other aspects of our academic and social life."

The regent had posted a cryptic message on Facebook that 3 Ateneo Blue Eagles will be "injured" in Game 2 of the best-of-three finals series on Wednesday, December 5

Farolan also added the use of fraternities to harm the Ateneo athletes, and welcomed the idea of a hand-to-hand brawl in Araneta Coliseum during halftime.

In 2016, Farolan was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as member of the Board of Regents of the State University.

The regent was also under fire last April 2018 when he hit back at some commenters who made snide remarks about UP and the delayed release of the UP College Admission Test results. – Rappler.com