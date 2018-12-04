UP Manila cancels classes, while the Diliman campus sets up viewing areas for the Finals Game 2 between the Fighting Maroons and Blue Eagles

Published 6:07 PM, December 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Classes happen every day in the University of the Philippines, but maybe you can spare some time for the Fighting Maroons' Finals Game 2 that doesn’t come too often.

UP Manila has taken the initiative to cancel classes from 4 pm onwards on Wednesday, December 5, so students can watch Game 2 of the UAAP Season 81 Finals between the Maroons and the defending champion Ateneo Blue Eagles.

They would also soon announce where the live screening areas of the Manila campus would be set up.

Although the main Diliman campus has not done the same as of yet, the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity has set up a public viewing of the game at the Sunken Garden for those who have no tickets or are busy with the study grind.

UPD has also put out a list of other viewing areas for the Iskos and Iskas.

Meanwhile, for those lucky enough to have tickets and have no academic obligations on game day, the Delta Lambda Sigma sorority is offering a free bus ride to the Araneta Coliseum on a first-come, first-served basis.

It’s a do-or-die situation yet again for the Maroons as their Katipunan neighbors are just one win away from back-to-back UAAP championships. – Rappler.com