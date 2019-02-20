Back in her old position, Justine Dorog says she'll continue to give her all as the UP Lady Maroons vie to pull off shockers this season

Published 10:31 PM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – This season, University of the Philippines' Justine Dorog finally returns to her original wing spiker position. But she's also bringing in a new mindset after overcoming some injuries in the UAAP women's volleyball tournament.

"Sa akin kasi, sabi ko na nandito lang yung balikat ko na may injury, hindi ko na siya iniisip so kung ano pang kaya kong ilaban, ilalaban ko lang," said Dorog, who admitted that she still feels some pain from her injured spiking arm.

(I don't think about my injured shoulder, so whatever fight that's left in me, I will just go ahead and keep fighting.)

Dorog suffered a right shoulder injury early in her UAAP career, then suffered a left jumper knee injury in the 2017 Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference.

But now, she has been one of UP's go-to scorers as she tallied 12 points in each of the Lady Maroons' first two wins that gave the team the solo lead early in the tournament.

"Hindi ako like ‘kawawa ako kasi may injury ako, parang di ko kayang gawin ito kasi may sakit yung balikat ko so iyon.’ Tsaka siguro nasa akin na talaga na ilaban, ilalaban ko talaga," added Dorog.



(I don't pity myself because I have an injury or think that I can't do it because there's pain on my shoulder. And maybe because I also want to fight, I want to fight it out.)

Two years ago, Dorog saw action as a libero, which forced her to improve on her floor defense. Now that she's back in better form and playing her old position, she's just relishing the moment with her teammates and Kenyan head coach Godfrey Okumu.

"Meron namang (improvements) parang humuhugot na lang ako kasi ang tagal ko na nawala sa posisyon ko, humuhugot na lang ako na dati dream ko lang tapos now I’m living it," said Dorog.

(I see improvements in myself like I'm just digging deep emotionally since it's been a long time since I played as a spiker because of my injury. I'm just thinking that I've only dreamt of this, and now I'm living it.)

Dorog and the Lady Maroons will aim to keep their record perfect against the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses at 2 pm on Sunday, February 24 at the Filoil Flying V Centre. – Rappler.com