'What we’ll see is the best UP, and not the better UP,' says head coach Godfrey Okumu

Published 8:00 PM, March 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – As the race to the UAAP Final Four reached the halfway mark, University of the Philippines (UP) head coach Godfrey Okumu promised that a different Lady Maroons squad would show up in the second round.

"What we’ll see is the best UP, and not the better UP," said Okumu after his team finally stopped their two-game losing skid in the UAAP women's volleyball tournament.

The Lady Maroons overcame the Adamson Lady Falcons on Sunday, March 17, at the Filoil Flying V Centre. Although they had to rally from a set down and struggled to finish strong, they're seeing the many positives.

"After all our struggles the past games, nakapaglaro kami ulit ng maayos (We finally played well again)," said team captain Tots Carlos, who chipped in 14 points.

UP's main playmaker Ayel Estrañero – who was named Player of the Game after tallying 28 excellent sets, 11 excellent digs and 4 points – pointed out key factors that secured their fourth win of Season 81.

"Today, I think it’s very evident that we played together and we really just enjoyed the game. Those are really big factors for us to win more games in the second round," said the UP setter.

“Moving forward, going into the second round, it's a big confidence booster for the team. It’s good to know we can really win some games, if we play together and [if] we believe in each and every one of us, and especially to our coaches." – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com