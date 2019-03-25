The UP men’s basketball team and UP Pep Squad collaborate to battle violence against women, sexism and misogyny

Published 11:58 AM, March 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines (UP) basketball players, led by Kobe Paras and Bright Akhuetie, take on a new battle together with the UP Pep Squad.

Collaborating to battle sexism and misogyny, these athletes lead the school’s campaign to end violence against women (VAW).

UP launched the #SafeCampusTo: UP Fight Against VAW campaign, initiated by the UP Center for Women’s and Gender Studies (UPCWGS), on Saturday, March 23, as part of its celebration of National Women’s Month.

The #SafeCampusTo hashtag was inspired by the Fighting Maroons’ #AtinTo battlecry.

Members of the two varsity teams were asked to craft their own messages of support, which will be used in banners that will be displayed along the UP University Avenue and the UP Academic Oval. – Rappler.com