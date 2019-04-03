UP veteran Marian Buitre delivers just as coach Godfrey Okumu predicted

MANILA, Philippines – When University of the Philippines (UP) standout Isa Molde went down with an ankle injury against Ateneo last week, Lady Maroons head coach Godfrey Okumu said he expects Marian Buitre to “do wonders for the team.”

The Lady Maroon did exactly what her coach predicted as she topscored for UP against the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament on Wednesday, April 3.

“As a senior, lagi naman akong nandiyan if they need me. ‘Di naman ako nawawala eh,” said Buitre, who recorded 19 points built on 16 spikes and 3 blocks in the Lady Maroons’ cardiac win over the Lady Warriors, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-11.

(As a senior, I’m always there when they need me.)

“Kahit sinong kalaro namin, lagi sinasabi ng coaches namin, ‘every game, we treat it as a championship game.’ So yun yung mindset ko coming to every game, and not just this game.”

(Our coaches told us to treat every game as a championship game. That’s my mindset in every game, and not just this game.)

Buitre also had 17 excellent digs to help UP improve to a share of 3rd with University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University at 6-4.

Molde, who watched from the sidelines, shared that she was confident that her team would pull off the win behind Buitre.

“Knowing Marian eh, every time na pinapapasok siya, ibibigay lahat-lahat niya para sa team eh. Sobrang saya rin na ganyan yung attitude niya.”

(Whenever she plays, she always gives it her all for the team. I’m really happy with her attitude.)

Molde said her ankle injury was only a grade one sprain and she would try to play in their next game against last season’s runner-up FEU.

But with or without Molde, Buitre and the Diliman-based squad intend to go all-out anew against the Lady Tamaraws to solidly their Final Four bid on Saturday, April 6, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com