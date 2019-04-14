UP captains Tots Carlos and Isa Molde have yet to decide if they'll play out their final year of eligibility

Published 8:19 PM, April 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After the University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons failed to reach the Final Four for the third straight year, co-captains Tots Carlos and Isa Molde remain unsure whether they'll return for their final year of eligibility in the UAAP.

"Di ko pa alam (I still don’t know)," said Carlos after notching 18 points in UP's heartbreaking five-set loss to National University, which ended the Lady Maroons' semifinal hopes.

"Secret, next question," quipped Molde when asked the same question.

Even if the Lady Maroons succumbed to an eliminated National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs team, they vow to move on from the disappointment and just try to cap their season on a high note.

"Hindi naman siya disappointing, pero it’s more of na-sasad kami kasi iyon nga yung i-expect namin ‘di yun yung na-meet namin," shared Carlos.

(It’s not disappointing, but we’re just sad because we weren’t able to meet the expectations that we set before the season started.)

"Wala na kaming chance so move on na kami. Tapusin na lang namin 'yung game namin sa Adamson and then we begin a new chapter."

(We don't have a chance anymore so we'll just move on. We'll end our campaign against Adamson then we begin a new chapter.)

Lady Maroons head coach Godfrey Okumu shared post-game that the team encountered some bad luck along the way, but Carlos said that didn’t get into her head.

"Well, for me personally, hindi ako naniniwala sa malas at swerte eh. It’s how you work for it, so yun. Sa mga games na natalo kami, meron talagang pagkukulang. Meron at meron talaga," added Carlos.

(Well, for me personally, I don’t believe in luck. It’s how you work for it and in the games that we lost, we really had our shortcomings.)

Carlos said they just have to focus on their last match against the Adamson Lady Falcons – where they hope to give starting setter Ayel Estrañero and Marian Buitre a good send-off – on April 27 at the Filoil Flying V Centre. – Juro Morilla/Rappler.com