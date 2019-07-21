Kobe Paras erupts for 37 in UP's Taiwan title sweep
MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons’ preparations for the UAAP Season 82 are now in full swing as they swept the Buddha’s Light International Association (BLIA) Cup with a 97-93 finals squeaker against Chien Hsin University of Science and Technology (CHUST) Kaohsiung Arena, Taiwan on Sunday, July 21.
Highly touted recruit Kobe Paras towed UP to the win with a staggering 37 points, highlighted by pull-up threes and huge dunks.
Off an 83-all deadlock at the 3:29 mark of the 4th, reigning UAAP MVP Bright Akhuetie and Paras sparked a massive 11-0 run, 94-83, capped with a Paras jam with 1:28 left.
CHUST would answer with a 10-3 attack of its own, but Paras’ clutch free throws off duty fouls sealed the deal and the championship for the Maroons.
UP also defeated National Taiwan Sports University (76-61), Huaquiao University (87-72), and National Kaohsiung Normal University (97-67) in the group stages before surviving Vanguard University, 84-77, in the semis of the eight-team meet. – Rappler.com
