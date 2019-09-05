SURPRISE PERFORMER. Javi Gomez de Liaño drops 22 points in the UP Maroon’s first game. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – To those people struggling with their everyday diet plans, look no further than the story of UP Fighting Maroons forward Javi Gomez de Liaño.

With all eyes set on Ricci Rivero in the Maroons’ UAAP Season 82 debut against the FEU Tamaraws, the older of the Gomez de Liaño brothers yanked away the spotlight and finished with a game-high 22 points, 15 coming in the 1st half.

The statline alone is nice enough, but the way he got there is way more impressive.

The fourth-year forward dominated his way to the 61-55 win with a series of acrobatic layups and slick hop-steps on the drive – a far cry from his more-known profile as a complementary piece over the years.

As it turns out, shedding weight in the off-season had a lot to do with his rousing season debut.

“I was like 225 pounds, that was my peak. Now, I'm below 200,” he said after the game. “I'm still on a diet right now, actually, because I feel I can do a lot more.”

Gomez de Liaño lamented the fact that his weight was bogging him down while his team steadily got better as the year went along.

“It was really a goal. In January or February, I really noticed I was really overweight and that really affected my game,” he said. “I was really slow and I wasn't making my shots so I had to discipline myself, have a good diet, eat healthy, and work out.”

“I feel quicker. I've been really working on that,” he continued. “Coach Pat (Tancioco) from Better Basketball has been helping me out.”

With his collegiate career closing on him in the next two years, Gomez de Liaño feels that he has to get in line with his teammates to give them a better fighting chance.

“I have to give credit also to my teammates cause iron sharpens iron,” he said. “My teammates are really good so that helps me become a better player.”

It’s practically championship or bust time for the Maroons this season, and Gomez de Liaño is making sure he soars up right along for the ride. – Rappler.com