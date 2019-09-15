MANILA, Philippines – After sitting out two games due to injury, the highly-touted Kobe Paras finally made his long-awaited debut with the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons in UAAP Season 82.

And he couldn't have debuted on a bigger stage as UP escaped their heated rivals Adamson Soaring Falcons with a thrilling 83-82 overtime win on Sunday, September 15.

Paras was clearly eager to make up for his two-game absence as he played in 41 out of a possible 45 minutes and led the team with 20 points. (READ: Next Desiderio? No, Kobe Paras to lead UP his own way)

"I'm happy, I'm really happy," he said in the post-game press conference. "As everyone knows here, this is my 4th college so I'm just thankful for coach Bo [Perasol] and the whole UP community for giving me basically a 3rd chance not just in basketball, but in life."

"This win just helps us to build our chemistry," he continued. "You guys know that this is a new team. A lot of people think it's easy to just have a group of players come in and produce but it's hard."

"Not like Ateneo, their players have been with each other ever since. So that's their advantage in this league – the chemistry. I'm just glad we have games like this because it brings us together."

The son of hoops legend Benjie Paras initially struggled to make a name for himself as he went through 3 United States schools in quick succession: UCLA, Creighton, and Cal State Northridge.

However, he only played 15 games with Creighton before a failed attempt at a pro career in 2017 eventually led him back home with UP.

"My whole life, I've been facing adversities, so I'm just really glad that I'm back on the court and I'm just here to represent UP," he said.

Although Paras said that the media created the hype around him, he also said that he's ready for the pressure his name brings along with him.

"It's basketball. I've been doing this ever since," he said. "It's just the game that I love. I'm trying to be passionate about the game, because when I was in the States, I didn't really get to play in college, and it really hurts."

"A lot of people think it's easy being alone in the States. I had to go through a lot of mental issues," added Paras.

"I think that's one thing that people really need to understand. As athletes, we're human beings as well. I had to face adversity every single day alone, but I'm just grateful, like what I said earlier, for the opportunity that UP's given to me."

Paras will now look to make the most of a good start as UP returns to action against the win-hungry National University Bulldogs on Wednesday, September 18, still at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com