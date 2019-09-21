IN PHOTOS: UP vs UE – UAAP Season 82, 1st round
MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines got a three-game winning streak going but the Fighting Maroons needed to dodge another close one.
Arresting a late-game meltdown, the Maroons outlasted the University of the East Red Warriors, 62-56, in the UAAP men's basketball tournament on Saturday, September 21.
Check out some photos of the UP victory that secured the Maroons solo second at 4-1.
CONSISTENT. Javi Gomez de Liaño sustains his stellar play for the Maroons to finish with 15 points. Photo release
COMING THROUGH. Reigning MVP Bright Akhuetie, who delivers a team-high 16 points, helps the Maroons stay poised amid the Warriors' comeback bid. Photo release
STILL IMPRESSIVE. Kobe Paras fails to breach the 20-point mark this time but still drops a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Photo release
MORE TEAM WORK. Coach Bo Perasol on UP’s tendency to give up big leads: 'Pag nakakakita na ng lamang, lumalabas yung personal at individual tendencies to score.' Photo release
OFF THE MARK. Rey Suerte, failing to follow up on his big game in UE's breakthrough win, struggles with 4 points on a 2-of-15 shooting. Photo release
