MANILA, Philippines – Jun Manzo knows full well that his playing career with the UP Fighting Maroons is now on borrowed time.

Depending on how the rest of the UAAP Season 82 goes, the graduating guard could have as many as 7 games left or he could be down to his last two after another thrilling win against the NU Bulldogs.

Because of this unpredictability, Manzo is just pouring his heart out on the court as if his next game is his last.

“Iniisip ko na di na ‘to mangyayari ulit next season kaya binibigay ko na lahat para sa season na to,” he said after scoring 12 of his 14 points in the second half in their 80-77 triumph over the Bulldogs. “Para sa UP community, para sa teammates ko at para sa sarili ko.”

(I’m just thinking that this won’t happen anymore next season so I’m giving everything I got for this one. This is for the UP community, for my teammates and for myself.)

Prior to towing UP to yet another nail-biting win, Manzo chipped in a much-needed 17-point effort in the Maroons’ stunning 81-77 comeback victory against the reeling Adamson Soaring Falcons.

Unlike the barrage of threes that he dropped on the Falcons, however, Manzo did most of the damage against the Bulldogs from the free throw line, as he was responsible for the final 3 charities that sealed the deal in the Maroons’ favor.

“Iniisip ko noon na kaming dalawa ni Bright [Akhuetie] ang may mataas na percentage pagdating sa free throw kaya kailangan nasa aming dalawa yung bola pag crunch [time].”

(I thought that Bright and I had high free throw percentages so we needed to have the ball in our hands during crunch time.)

Prior to this dominant stretch, Manzo became an afterthought in the loaded Maroons’ offensive arsenal as he lagged behind with averages of 6 points on 35% shooting from the field and a measly 9% from three.

With the playoffs right around the corner, however, the Cebuano standout is just glad that his slump is slowly becoming a thing of the past.

“Ginawa ko na lang nag todo-praktis ako, extra work pagdating ng second round,” he said. “Thank you kasi unti-unti bumabalik laro ko .”

“Masaya ako, pero mas masaya pag nakuha namin kampeonato this season.”

(I just practiced hard and did extra work when the second round came. I’m thankful that my game is slowly getting back. I’m happy, but I be even happier if we get the championship this season.) – Rappler.com