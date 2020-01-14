MANILA, Philippines – Varsity teams of the UP Fighting Maroons program are set to make an assist off the court starting Wednesday, January 15, as they called for donations in the aftermath of the tragic Taal Volcano eruption this week.

Led by top alumni group Nowhere to go but UP, the teams’ managements are working hand-in-hand to collect and deliver necessities like water, food and face masks to the hardest-hit communities in Batangas following Taal’s deadly spewing of ash and lava.

The group is also calling for volunteers within the community to help in packaging the relief goods, which will be sent to Batangas on Saturday, January 18.

Taal’s eruption this year caused massive damage to homes and livelihood in the surrounding areas of Batangas, Laguna, Cavite and Metro Manila. Up until today, the famous tourist destination has remained dormant since 1977. – Rappler.com