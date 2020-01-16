MANILA, Philippines – Several athletes from the University of the Philippines answered their countrymen’s call for help as they tirelessly worked day and night to pack relief goods for the victims of the recent Taal Volcano eruption.

Since Wednesday, January 15, athletes and coaches have dropped by the UP College of Human Kinetics to chip in goods and extra pairs of hands for volunteer labor.

PBA player and campus legend Paul Desiderio was among the first responders in the initiative of alumni group Nowhere to Go but UP.

Even the men’s basketball team’s newest recruits like Fil-Aussie prospect Ethan Kirkness and former CEU big man Malick Diouf got to work with their new mentors and fellow Maroons.

Many other athletes followed suit on Thursday, January 16, as the UP chess, football and baseball teams showed up to help out.

In these times of tragedy, student-athletes are going out of their way to rack up assists for their fellowmen. No statsheet needed. – Rappler.com