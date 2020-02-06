MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons added talent to their roster by securing commitments from RC Calimag and Anton Eusebio, multiple sources confirmed to Rappler on Thursday, February 6.

Calimag, a former high school standout from La Salle Greenhills, and Eusebio, a 6-foot-5 slasher from Canada, are both young Gilas prospects who will be eligible to play for the UP men’s basketball team in Season 83 starting this September.

Updates to follow.

– Rappler.com