MANILA, Philippines – Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño are undoubtedly two of the most important cogs of the UP Fighting Maroons.

However, they will have to continue pushing their contender status in a different way, as the GDL brothers recently decided to skip UAAP Season 83 altogether to focus full-time on their Gilas Pilipinas campaign.

Despite the huge losses, UP expressed its full support for its homegrown stars in a statement published on the team’s Facebook page on Friday, February 7.

“The GDL brothers represent the best of the UP Basketball Program and we support their desire to serve our country by playing for the national team. Still, they remain a part of the UP Men’s Basketball Team.”

In the recently concluded Season 82, Juan endured numerous injuries just to keep playing, but it came at the cost of his efficiency.

The former Season 81 Mythical Five member limped to elimination-round averages of 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists on a measly 30% clip off the bench for coach Bo Perasol’s star-studded squad.

Javi, however, finished a career year norming 10.4 markers on 49% shooting and 38% from three as the third-leading scorer behind Season 82 Mythical Team selection Kobe Paras and Season 81 MVP Bright Akhuetie.

Like the team, the talented brothers are also not closing any doors regarding a Season 84 return.

If and when they do come back, they will greatly boost a team already ready to field more young prospects such as Malick Diouf, Ethan Kirkness, Joel Cagulangan, Anton Eusebio and RC Calimag. – Rappler.com